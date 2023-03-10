65º

Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

Associated Press

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

ARE – Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are.

The second run is later Friday.

The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.