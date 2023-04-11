Orlando Magic moving G League team to Kissimmee, source says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic on Tuesday will make a “major announcement,” with a league source telling News 6 that the team will announce the relocation of its G League team from Lakeland to Kissimmee.

A news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Silver Spurs Arena, which is expected to be the new home of G League team.

Team, county and facility officials are scheduled to attend the news conference.

The G League is the NBA’s official minor league, featuring 30 teams, with a goal of preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for careers at the highest level.

The Magic’s minor league team has played in Lakeland since 2017.

