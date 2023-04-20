Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Shayne Gangle

WINTER PARK, Fla. – In and out of the water, this week’s Player of the Week leads by example.

Shayne Gangle is a senior on the Winter Park High School water polo team, and he is a force to be reckoned with.

Over the years, the Wildcats have won multiple state titles, but expectations weren’t as high going into this season.

But Gangle stepped up. Thanks in large part to his talent and leadership, Gangle and the Wildcasts defied the odds and made another run to the state tournament.

“With less of an expectation and almost an underdog mentality at times, it made us feel a lot more confident to even make mistakes and to do things that we might not have done before, which has led to a far better season,” Gangle said.

