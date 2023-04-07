Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Valeria Correa

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A new member of the Central Florida area has certainly made the most of her time here.

Valerie Correa is a senior at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee. She moved here from Nebraska just last year, and she is a soccer scoring machine.

In just one season at Poinciana, Correa scored 82 goals. She hopes to play at the next level in college, but she isn’t sure where.

Correa beams with pride when she was asked about how her new teammates picked her to be a team captain.

“That happens because I made sure that I had a good relationship with the girls,” Correa said. “And I made sure that I didn’t make anyone feel left out even though I’m a senior and a lot of the girls were younger and really timid. They were just shy coming in. I made sure to include everyone and just make everyone feel good and really push my teammates.”

