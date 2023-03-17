Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Amari Turner

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaving competitors in the dust is what this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week does best.

Amari Turner is a senior at Seminole High School. He’s one of the fastest sprinters in Florida, and Turner was a part of the 4x100 meter relay team that won a state championship in 2022. The team recently ran the fifth fastest time in the nation.

Turner wants more in his senior season. He wants to specifically win state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Regardless, the future is bright for Turner. After graduation, he’ll head to Harvard University, where he will run for the Crimson while studying mechanical engineering.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“When I was younger, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a very great school,’ but you never really think about actually going there until they reached out to me in, I believe, August or late July last summer,” Turner said. “At first, I was thinking about track. I was already thinking about the magnitude of how well this can prepare me for life after track. Once I did talk to my mom and my family when I went on the visit. And I loved it.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: