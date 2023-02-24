ORLANDO, Fla. – Speed is the name of the game for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Jaylen Williams is a senior wide receiver for Jones High School. The Fightin’ Tigers used the speed and play of Williams to achieve another deep run into the playoffs last season. He racked up nearly 700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

“Since spring practice, we always had one vision, and that was always to be a brotherhood,” Williams said. “No matter what, whether loss or win or draw, we got to keep it tight as a brotherhood.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Williams is taking his talents to the next level. He plans to improve on his game at Jacksonville State in Alabama.

“It’s a better opportunity for me to grow as they showed me a brotherhood when I visited,” Williams said about Jacksonville State. “Community is big, just like my school right now. The whole community is loving and caring.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: