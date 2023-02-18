Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Alyssa Brasko

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being a tall presence on the basketball court is always an advantage, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week has left her mark on Central Florida.

Alyssa Brasko set the tone for the Bishop Moore High School girls’ basketball team. Standing at 6 feet tall, she was a dominating presence on both ends of the floor. Brasko proved pivotal in helping the Hornets reach the regional semifinals this season.

While Brasko’s high school career may be over, her days of playing basketball are just beginning. She plans on playing at Embry-Riddle University while studying aerospace physiology.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurance company insolvent after losses caused by Hurricane Ian | Orlando amusement ride owners settle with state after death of 14-year-old | Become a News 6 Insider]

But for Brasko, she will always cherish her time at Bishop Moore.

“We can go into the gym for years to come with our families,” Brasko said, “or wherever we are and look up in the banners and see our year that we won and leave our mark in the gym forever. That’s just something special because no matter what, wherever we go on the team...wherever our teammates go, we’ll always have this basketball season.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: