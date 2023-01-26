ORLANDO, Fla. – A new coaching staff and students signing scholarships are bringing some buzz to Oak Ridge High School, including this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Tyler Davis plays wide receiver for the Oak Ridge Pioneers. He recently accepted an offer for a scholarship from the University of Memphis. Come this fall as a senior, Davis is ready to embrace the added responsibilities of a leader.

“Leading my teammates and work hard,” Davis said. “Work hard on the field and off the field and in the classroom, starting with me.”

The Pioneers also recently hired a new head coach in former Jones High School assistant Andrew Anderson. The team has a lost of games on the gridiron in recent years, and Coach Anderson will now be looking to lean on players like Davis, who also wants to be a part of changing the culture.

“There’s a lot of talented student-athletes here,” Coach Anderson said. “Tyler is just one of many, and I’m absolutely excited for this process for them.”

