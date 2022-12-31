Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Mjracle Sheppard

MONTVERDE, Fla. – Montverde Academy is known for winning, and the school has leaned on a “miracle” to achieve new heights.

That “miracle” is Mjracle Sheppard, a senior guard on the girls’ basketball team at Montverde Academy. Last year, Sheppard helped the Eagles capture the national title in girls’ basketball. This year, the Eagles are already out to an impressive 11-0 start.

Sheppard is one of the most dynamic high school players on the court, and she prides herself in her defensive skills. She’s hoping to lead the Eagles to another national title. After that, she’s taking her talents to a powerhouse in women’s college basketball, Mississippi State.

“They just rolled out the whole red carpet,” Sheppard said when talking about Mississippi State. “The education, they have what I want to study. The team, the coaching staff... it was all great, I loved it. I’m just excited to compete, honestly. It’s a whole new level and a new experience and another way to be unstoppable.”

