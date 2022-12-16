WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.

Foley’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Next year, she will swim and compete at the Naval Academy.

“This January, I realized that it was a possibility,” Foley said. “And the more I thought about it, the more I realized that it would be a really good fit for me. I went on a visit in September, and all the other recruited people that were committed were there. So, being around them and seeing how nice they were and really what it was like was when I realized I definitely want to.”

