BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – We’re shining a light on a rising football star out of Brevard County for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Camari Jackson, a freshman, plays for Titusville High School.

Despite his age, Jackson — a defensive back with speed and versatility — is already a key cog in the Terrier defense and its special teams.

He helped his team secure a seven-win season as he picked off three passes, playing with a reliable presence under a new coaching staff.

“We exceeded our expectations because when Coach Holmes done came in they changed the whole program. Him, Coach Maurice and all the other coaching staff, they changed the whole program,” Jackson said. “We worked together and we got it all together and we ended with a successful season. We had a very small team, but our team love to fight, so it just all came together like that.”

