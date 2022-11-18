Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Kiley Redfern

This week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week is Astronaut High School senior Kiley Redfern. She helped lead her school's volleyball team to the first district championship in more than 20 years.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A change of passion has helped this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week propel a volleyball program forward.

Kiley Redfern switched from playing softball to now playing volleyball at Astronaut High School. Her decision has paid dividends for the school. Redfern was a force to be reckoned with for the Astronaut War Eagles as the team accomplished the biggest goal of the season: a district championship, the first one in more than 20 years.

Redfern leads off the court, too. She is the senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society.

The volleyball journey will continue for Redfern as she plans to play at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. Redfern is thrilled about laying the foundation of success at Astronaut, and she hopes the underclassmen can extend the journey.

“Seeing everybody come out in the district championship was really big,” Redfern said. “So, I’m hoping it gets passed down and the juniors are like, ‘Oh my gosh... I want to keep going. I want to go to the Elite 8,’ hopefully. I really hope the leadership from me gets passed down to the underclassmen and everything.”

