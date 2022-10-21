Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Noah Parks

It’s tough to be dominant on and off the field, but this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is truly a scholar athlete. Noah Parks is an elite runner for Bishop Moore High School. The senior is the unquestioned leader on the cross country team and one of the top runners in the state. Parks is also a star on the track and in several honor societies at Bishop Moore.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s tough to be dominant on and off the field, but this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is truly a scholar athlete.

Noah Parks is an elite runner for Bishop Moore High School. The senior is the unquestioned leader on the cross country team and one of the top runners in the state. Parks is also a star on the track and in several honor societies at Bishop Moore.

[TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween mask | Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

Despite being a Florida kid, Parks loves the cold and is looking at colleges up north. The dream school is MIT, and one day Parks hope to major in a chemistry-related field. Even with that pressure, he gladly puts a lot of it on himself.

“I think I actually put a lot of pressure on myself,” Parks said. “But that pressure does make me better in academics, better in sports... just better in general. Just knowing that I have to perform kind of makes me perform, I would say.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: