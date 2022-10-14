Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Deandre Scott

This weeks Sonic Prep Player of the Week is Deandre Scott from Ocoee High School. The offensive lineman for the schools football team spent his free time helping his community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

OCOEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian impacted many here in Florida, and people are stepping up to offer neighbors a helping hand, including this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week, who is making an impact both on and off the field.

Deandre Scott provides a commanding presence on the offensive line for the Knights of Ocoee High School. The 5-1 Knights are one of the top teams in the Central Florida area, and Scott has the top GPA on his team.

Beyond the gridiron, Scott was front and center in an inspirational story emerging in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After Ocoee’s 31-28 overtime win over Winter Park last Thursday, Scott and his teammate woke up at four the next morning, got on a bus, and drove down to Port Charlotte to help with hurricane cleanup. It may have been a long day, but it was an incredibly meaningful one.

“I helped clean up some of the tents and organized everything,” Scott said. “I also assisted with cleaning out old takeout boxes and everything. Just helping deliver things. We moved water, we moved ice. We gave ice to people driving by.”

