Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Izaiah Jean-Baptiste

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Football rivalries are reborn in Central Florida as the high school football season is in full bloom, and last week, a senior at Winter Park High School had himself a game to remember.

Izaiah Jean-Baptiste transferred from Osceola High School to Winter Park High School. The electric wide receiver put on a clinic last Friday night for the Wildcats against Boone High School. He caught five passes for 114 yards in the 38-3 victory. Three of those catches were for touchdowns, and all of them came in the first three quarters.

Heading into Friday’s matchup against University High School as a 3-0 team, confidence is high for the Wildcats after Jean-Baptiste’s special night.

“I felt the fire at the beginning of the game,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I just felt I had a good game happening. Me and my boys practiced all week; we were just ready. I just wanted me and my quarterback to connect. We definitely made a statement. We made a good statement, actually. Now, we really know who is the top team in Central Florida.”

