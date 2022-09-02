Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Jose Matos

A titan anchors the offensive line for the University High School Titans. His name? Jose Matos.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A titan anchors the offensive line for the University High School Titans. His name? Jose Matos.

Matos is the starting center at University High School.

Standing at six-foot-four and more than 300 pounds, Matos is the heartbeat of the offensive line.

The team may have lost some key pieces from the 2021 season, but nonetheless, Matos is expecting big things for the 2022 campaign.

“I believe we could be really explosive with our passing game and our pass protection,” Matos said. “This year, our offensive line is looking really good. I’m being honest...our offensive line looks better than last year. They’re fast; they hit hard; they are some strong dudes.”

