Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Brody and Graysen Riffe

Meet the Sonic Prep Player of the Week: The Riffe brothers of West Orange High School are planning to leave a legacy on the football field.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Two 6-foot, 8-inch twins are playing high school football right here in Central Florida.

Brody and Graysen Riffe star as offensive lineman at West Orange High School. The brothers are identical twins, with Brody being older by a few minutes. They do everything together, from hanging out by the pool to trying out different sports such as volleyball, basketball, golf, and baseball. And yes, they can finish each other’s sentences.

But now, the brothers are focused on football. One goal is to beat their rival high school team, the Apopka Blue Darters. Although there haven’t been any official college offers yet, both Brody and Graysen want to play at the next level and the same school.

Brody and Graysen knew they were going to go to West Orange and have played for the Warriors all four years. It’s going to be a bittersweet senior year.

“I haven’t moved for 17 years,” Brody said. “I’ve always been here, and I’ve always been able to hear the band... all 17 years. I just feel like it’s my home; it’s my second home to me. All my family is here.”

Graysen wants to leave something behind once he graduates.

“I really want to leave a legacy here,” Graysen said. “It’s always been in our backyard. We knew we were going to be here when we were little kids. It’s just a great place.”