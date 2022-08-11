Sonic Prep Player of the Week: John Walker

The highest recruit for University of Central Florida football will soon be finishing up his senior year at Osceola High School.

John Walker is a four-star defensive lineman for the Osceola Kowboys. He’s been catching eyes from recruits ever since his freshman year.

Last season for the Kowboys, Walker racked up 77 total tackles and 13 sacks. He is eager to get the Kowboys back to the state championship game as the team made it to the final in 2020.

Walker chose the Knights over the likes of Florida, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State.

“(UCF) just has a really good plan for me and everything like that,” Walker said. “I just feel like that was the best choice for me, and I don’t have to go far to play at school. I love UCF fans; they are really cool people. Coach Gus (Malzahn)... he was so turnt, so excited... he was so amped up.”

