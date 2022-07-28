Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Dennis Murray, Jr.

At Flagler Palm Coast High School, junior quarterback Dennis Murray, Jr., is ready to call the shots in the huddle. He’s optimistic about the upcoming season.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The next high school football season is set to kick off again in a few weeks.

A coaching change was made last year for the Bulldogs, but it was just an adjustment. Now, Murray, Jr., feels that things are more stable. And he’s ready to put last season behind him.

“This year, we plan to turn that around and makes things better and how we want them to be,” Murray, Jr., said at a recent high school football media day. “(We) expect to win and expect to be great. We have really just built back up that FPC pride culture... just walking around feeling like a true Bulldog. Just making sure that we represent the school well in everything we do on and off the field.”

