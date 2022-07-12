Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Kaven Call

Kaven Call is the defensive lineman for Apopka High School's football team and is planning on going to UCF next year.

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka High School football team are a playoff regular, and the Sonic Prep Player of the Week helped steer the ship defensively last season.

Kaven Call made a name for himself on the defensive line for the Apopka Blue Darters. His efforts did not go unnoticed by colleges.

Recruiters from places like Arkansas and Auburn made offers to Call. But in the end, he is sticking close to home and will suit up for UCF next season. Call said it was a perfect fit.

“It’s really a brotherhood which I like,” Call said. “Coming from Apopka High School, that’s something we really preach is brotherhood. We stand on that. Going to UCF and kind of seeing that same foundation being built in, that’s really important to me. It’s something I’m really big on.”