Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Julian Sykes

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Julian Sykes pumped some serious iron for St. Cloud High School.

The senior set new personal records in the snatch and in the clean-and-jerk. He also competed at the national championships in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago.

This comes after Sykes won a pair of state championships in the 154-pound weight class. And the future UCF Knight used a little 2021 disappointment as motivation for this season.

“Last year at states, I missed my final lift, which was going to help me win,” Sykes said. “I ended up being third. This year, I kind of just wanted to capitalize on everything, and I wanted a perfect season. That’s kind of what came.”