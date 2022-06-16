Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Ryan Peluso

WINTER PARK, Fla. – This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week needs no bump as he lives for volleyball.

Ryan Peluso, a senior at Winter Park High School, recently helped the Wildcats to a state championship win. He also plays for an elite club team.

Next up for Peluso? Playing at the collegiate level, specifically for Long Beach State University in California. The program has won two of the last three national championships in volleyball.

“Everyone is amazing that plays at that level, and they’re all good,” Peluso said. “California is where all the best players are. I think club...and high school, but club especially has prepared me for what is to come because we have played all the California kids throughout our lives.”