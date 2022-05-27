Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Bristin Bordeau

Bristin Bordeau, first baseman and pitcher for Lake Brantley High's softball team, helped get the team to the state semi-finals for the first time ever.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One Central Florida high school team is making its first appearance in program history in the softball state semifinals.

Lake Brantley High School is led by one of its stars: Bristin Bordeau, a junior first baseman and pitcher. She is a threat every time she steps up to the plate and her power has helped lift the Lake Brantley Patriots to the semifinals.

The matchup is set on Friday, May 27, for Lake Brantley against Park Vista High School from Palm Beach County. Bordeau said she had a feeling this team was ready to make a deep tournament run.

“I just feel like the past couple of years, we’ve had potential to make it this far,” Bordeau said. “It’s just really nice to see everybody come together and finally do it. We’ve made it as far as this program has ever made it. We’re breaking a lot of records and making history this year. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”