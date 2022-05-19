Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Dh’nizia Turner

The athleticism in flag football is similar to the traditional tackle football, just without the collisions. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is a star in flag football.

Dh’nizia Turner is an elite two-way player for Apopka High School. She plays receiver and safety. The Apopka team qualified for the district playoffs this year.

Turner also played basketball at Apopka. She said making the transition to flag football was easier when the team started to be successful.

“Once you start winning at something and become good at it, it becomes more and more fun because it’s not as hard as it was to do before,” Turner said. “Now, you’re better and more prepared, so it makes easier to win. Everybody likes to win; winning is fun.”