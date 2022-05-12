Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Michael Toppi

Michael Toppi is a senior at Viera High School. He recently set the state record in the 5K last fall.

One of the top high school distance runners resides right here in Central Florida.

Michael Toppi is a senior at Viera High School. He recently set the state record in the 5K last fall.

[TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped passenger land plane safely | WATCH: Good Samaritans take action to help Florida driver suffering medical episode | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Although that moment was special for Toppi, he said it wasn’t as special as leading the team to the state championship in cross country last November. This was the first championship in program history.

Ad

Toppi will be competing for the track two-mile state title on Saturday, May 14, in Gainesville. Afterward, he plans to run for the Florida State Seminoles.

“Every single time that I went up there for a meet or anything else, it was the one place that I felt I would really want to spend the next four years,” Toppi said. “I love the coach, Coach (Bob) Braman. I love the guys on the team. They were all really nice and hard-working guys. I just feel like it’s a program fit for me.”