Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Shane Wetzel

Shane Wetzel, a senior at Lake Mary High School, has a towering presence over the competition with his six-foot-four frame. He helped lead Lake Mary to the state semifinals.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s hard to miss this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week on the volleyball court.

For Wetzel, this is just the beginning. He is heading to Ohio State University in the fall to play for the Buckeyes.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said about Ohio State. “I love the culture of the team there, the whole campus, all the different options academically and just the coaches too, volleyball-wise.”