Star Boone High School receiver announces college commitment with help from live animals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Star wide receiver Aiden Mizell from Boone High School used live gators to announce his commitment to the University of Florida on Friday.

With the help of gators from Gatorland, Mizell chose the Florida Gators over the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee.

“For me and my family, it was the best decision,” Mizell said. “I believe in Coach [Billy] Napier. He will do great things at Florida. We are going to win a national championship. I just want to be part of his journey.”

Mizell said the live gators were his dad’s idea. Both of his parents graduated from the University of Florida. Mizell now enters his senior year at Boone with a college decision already made. After having a standout season last year, he has high goals for the upcoming season.

“For myself, I want to put up 1,500 yards and over 20 touchdowns. And for my team, I want to be a state champion,” he said.

