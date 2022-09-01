Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Cayden Baker

High school football is officially in full swing in Central Florida. Cayden Baker is ready to cause havoc on the gridiron.

Baker plays linebacker and defensive end for New Smyrna Beach High School. The senior has been known to make a huge play or two for the Barracudas, and the team will be leaning on him throughout the rest of the season.

Now as a captain, Baker knows he needs to be a leader for his squad. He has more than stepped up his game in that department by using his voice and his play to make an impression on the future generation of Barracudas.

“There’s a lot of younger kids on our team and freshman and eighth graders that are coming in for the summer workouts,” Baker said. “I’m just trying to get them on the right track. I hope we go to the playoffs; it sounds good, and it sounds like we can do it. I know we can do it. Those kids...I know they look up to me. I just want what’s best for them, no matter what. Those kids are so awesome.”

