Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Paige McCaul

ORLANDO, Fla. – Keeping pace is tough with the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

In the 5K, McCaul runs it in less than 19 minutes, and she is currently in the top 10 among other Florida seniors. McCaul is planning to continue running in college. Right now, she’s looking at some small liberal arts schools up north.

Although she runs for track as well, cross country is McCaul’s true passion.

“The courses are definitely one of the reasons why I like cross country more because you get something different every time,” McCaul said. “Some courses are slow; some courses are fast. But you choose to work on something every week. It’s not just going after a PR. It could be improving something else.”

