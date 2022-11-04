Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Baez Brothers

A pair of brothers is swinging hard off the tee and helping their school win championships.

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A pair of brothers is swinging hard off the tee and helping their school win championships.

Carson and Cameron Baez play golf at Windermere High School. They are two of the best golfers in the state. Recently, the brothers helped Windermere win a regional championship last Monday.

Carson, a junior and a lefty, has been hammering drives since the time he learned how to read. Cameron, a sophomore and a righty, looks up to Jordan Speith on the PGA Tour. Together, the brothers have been hoisting trophies for years.

And some “brotherly love” in friendly competition also helps.

“We definitely push each other out on the course,” Carson said. “Every time we go to practice, we play like nine holes on our home course, and we’re usually shooting to be the better golfer of the day.”

Cameron repeated the same sentiment.

“Win or lose, we’ll rub it in each others’ face,” Cameron added, “but it’s just as good as any practice can be because we learn a few things not only in our games but about each other.”

