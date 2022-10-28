Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Emily Knopfle

Emily is the Sonic Prep Player of the Week for her exploits on the Titans’ cross country and track-and-field teams.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – How impressive a runner is Emily Knopfle? The sophomore from Olympia High School runs with the boys in practice.

She recently set a personal best in the 5K with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. That time makes her among the favorites at the upcoming state championships on Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.

Emily is also a passionate triathlete who competes in several triathlons throughout the year.

But her focus now is sticking to her routine and finishing strong with the Titans.

“It’s really great, we all train together. I run with the boys, and they push me a lot,” Emily said. “Our team is very close, we’re very bonded, and I think that helps a lot. We’ve been working really hard, and I think we can make Regionals, and I think we can make to States.”

