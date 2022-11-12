Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Sam Bowron

Sam Bowron, a junior now committed to Coastal Carolina for college, has helped Lake Brantley become a volleyball powerhouse in Central Florida. Bowron was instrumental in leading Lake Brantley to the regional final in the last two seasons.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Serving up aces is a specialty for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Success in volleyball has followed Bowron for years, even before high school. She started playing club ball when she was nine-years-old. That’s also where Bowron met a lot of her future high school teammates. And when chemistry and passion is combined, it’s easy to see how the winning foundation at Lake Brantley was built.

“We’ve started a standard for Lake Brantley’s team because of how competitive we go and how far we go consistently throughout the years,” Bowron said. “I think that gives us a name saying, ‘Oh, these girls are good, and they will win.’ And having the same mindset through club can really help us.”

