Sonic Prep Player of the Week: TJ Moore

TJ Moore is this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week. His steady hand as quarterback at DeLand High School helped earn his team a spot in the playoffs.

DELAND, Fla – Every game has a winner and a loser, but the end of a season can bring about positive reflection. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is doing just that.

TJ Moore is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs at DeLand High School. With his steady hand under center, Moore helped the Bulldogs earn a spot in the playoffs this season. The 2022 season for DeLand came to a close after a hard-fought loss to Osceola High School in the playoffs.

Moore and the team were a tough bunch to stop offensively. He said the sky’s the limit under coaching legend Rick Darlington, who just wrapped up his first season in DeLand.

“Coach Darlington came in here and changed the whole program,” Moore said. “It happened so fast, but I look back on our season, and I like him being our coach. I feel like we got a lot of great players on our team. I feel like it’s only going to get better.”

