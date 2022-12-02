Meet the Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Antonio Ferguson, the tight end for the Apopka Blue Darters.

APOPKA, Fla. – High school football this year has come down to the state semifinals, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is looking to lead his team to the promise land.

Antonio Ferguson plays tight end for Apopka High School. The Blue Darters are set to face off against Palm Beach Central on Friday night.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ferguson, a senior, has been critical to Apopka’s success. He’s a stalwart in the blocking scheme for the Blue Darters, and he’s a big threat in the passing game.

Apopka is used to deep playoff runs in high school football.

“Most of us have been here,” Ferguson said. “For my four years, we’ve been to the fourth round every single year, so we’re all used to it. All we got to do is execute and go out there and play our game.”

This year’s run is especially meaningful to Ferguson.

“That’s one word to describe it for sure: journey,” Ferguson added. “It’s been a hard-fought grind through the season. We didn’t start off so great. But now, we’re starting to click and roll together farther as we’re coming into the playoffs.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: