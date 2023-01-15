Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Blair Dorman

LAKE MARY, Fla. – On the soccer pitch, all players have to step up when their number is called. And this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is leading the way for this squad.

Blair Dorman is a sight to behold on the soccer pitch. The Lake Mary Rams is a soccer power that relies on underclassmen to play big roles. But Dorman, the senior captain, has been a go-to guy for the Rams.

He wants nothing more than to finish his high school career with another shot at the coveted state title and go out with a bang.

“Since I’m a senior, I want to try to go out on top,” Dorman said. “We attempted it sophomore year and made it to state semifinals. Last year wasn’t as well, but I know we have the talent to win the state title.”

