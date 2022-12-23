Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Horizon High School’s Daniel Porto

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Wednesday was early signing day when many top high school football recruits signed their letters of intent.

One outstanding football player did not.

He’s waiting until February, and he’s our Sonic Prep Player Of The Week.

Horizon High School senior Daniel Porto just returned from a trip to Texas after receiving an exclusive invitation to play in the US Army Bowl, a national high school football all-star game.

Porto is one of the best kickers in the country, and he’s only getting better, pouring hours of training into his craft.

He’s relatively new to American football. A native of Brazil, soccer was his game growing up. When he and his family moved to the United States four years ago, he brought his kicking skills to the football field.

Now 18 years old and getting ready to graduate this spring, Daniel is focused on the future. He plans to play football in college, but the question is where? He’s received a handful of offers — with more likely to come.

