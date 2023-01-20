Sonic Prep Player of the Week: EJ ‘Jizzle’ James

ORLANDO, Fla. – Athletic talent can run in the family, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is an example of that.

EJ “Jizzle” James has athletic excellence in his blood. He is the son of former Miami Hurricane and NFL running back Edgerrin James. However, EJ James shines on the basketball court.

The senior is a show-out guard for Olympia High School. Earlier this week, James scored a career-high 45 points in a pivotal road win over Oak Ridge High School.

James will head to the University of Cincinnati to continue his basketball career as a Bearcat. He knew college basketball on the big stage was in his future a little more than a year ago.

“Going into my junior year, that’s when I had my biggest jump and leap in basketball,” James said. “That was my year of growing. That’s when I became ‘Jizzle’ (to) show the world what I can do.”

