Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Derrick Rodgers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fourteen high school football players at Jones High School recently took the next step and signed letters of intent to play in college.

Derrick Rodgers, a senior wide receiver at Jones, committed to Purdue University.

“I just made my decision last week on my visit to Purdue,” Rodgers said at the Jones’s early signing ceremony. “Every time I went, I just got better opportunities out that I committed to, and I finally found my final destination.”

Rodgers was a key in helping Jones win games over the past few years. Now, he’s ready to join his new team in the Big Ten.

“How we communicated — we were already family. We could already talk to each other. If I’m comfortable, I can showcase my ability at the best level,” he said.

