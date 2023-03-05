ORLANDO, Fla. – The end of senior year in high school can be an emotional one. For this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week, Keelan Smith is a star linebacker for the Edgewater Eagles. Looking back at his senior year, Smith was brought to tears.

“It was real tough, not even going to lie,” Smith said at national signing day. “It was the senior year, and the senior year, we got a whole lot of senior activities we missed out on.”

Smith helped the Eagles to another stellar season and a playoff run. But he did so without his parents. They moved to Texas because of work.

But Smith understood the decision, and he made the most of his time with his Edgewater family while expressing pride of his own.

“What I didn’t believe in me I wouldn’t believe in myself. There were times I doubted myself, thought I wouldn’t be able to do it and times I actually wanted to quit. But I didn’t quit because the team and this family that I formed over these four years.”

Because of his focus and commitment, Smith is reaping the benefits and plans to continue his career at Davenport University in Michigan.

