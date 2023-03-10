Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Milana Borelli

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Milana Borelli pinned down history on the wrestling mat last weekend, becoming not only a state champion but the first-ever female wrestling state champion for Lake Nona High School.

“It was such a special moment; I truly felt like a champion,” sophomore Borelli said. “I feel like all the hard work and sacrifices and time that I put into it... getting to that moment really paid off.”

The state title was a cherry on top for a terrific wrestling season for Borelli. She won a district title and a regional title, both by pin. And she was the only girl starting for the Lake Nona’s boys team, another program first.

Borelli’s success on the mat is a result of years of hard work. She started wrestling when she was 7 years old and was encouraged by her big family.

And Borelli loves to wrestle.

“I love those feelings, like that moment when you know it’s all paid off because wrestling is a very love/hate sport,” Borelli added. “It teaches you nothing is ever going to come easy. When you get past those barriers and you work for something and you finally get it, it’s just a really awesome feeling. That’s something that’s special about the sport.”

The wrestling career of Borelli is far from over. As only a sophomore, she has big dreams and aspirations.

“I’m also working towards competing in national tournaments around the country, and I’d love to one day represent USA in international competition,” Borelli said.

