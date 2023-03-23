Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Vincent Burse

Check out this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week featuring Vincent Burse of Edgewater High School. Burse is an offensive lineman at Edgewater High School, who helped clear paths for players like C.J. Baxter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another standout football player at Edgewater High School is making his way to the collegiate level.

Vincent Burse is an offensive lineman at Edgewater High School. The Eagles are one of the dominant football programs in the state, and Burse has been a valuable asset to their success. He helped clear paths for players like C.J. Baxter, one of the most accomplished running back in the nation.

The hard work from Burse has paid off. He’s heading back home to Miami to play for St. Thomas University. Burse hopes to find a similar bond to the one he had at Edgewater.

“It’s like another family,” Nurse said. “I can look at my coaches as like another father figure. They’re always there for me, always ready to talk. I can look at my teammates as another brother. They get on my nerves all the time, but I can love them to death. There’s a lot of hard work, don’t get that messed up. Hard summer days, hard spring days...a lot of hard work. But at the end of the day, we got the job done.”

