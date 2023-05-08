Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball while guarded by Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.

Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.

Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

The NBA's All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.

