Orlando City lose to Charlotte FC in U.S Open Cup

Orlando City SC lost their matchup against Charlotte FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday night, ending the game 1-0.

City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was able to successfully make three saves during the game, and forward Duncan McGuire posed a decent chance of levelling the match in the City’s favor, but he was stay on target to make his much-needed goals.

At 70 minutes in, Charlotte FC’s Kamil Jozwiak scored the lone goal of the match after teammate Karol Swiderski was taken down by a City defender.

“Disappointed with being out of the (Open) Cup,” City Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. “We came with the highest intentions to defend the Cup and advance, but it was not like that. The game was frustrating with the options that we had to tie it up and just making mistakes that were costly.”

The Lions brought their first-ever trophy in the MLS era back home after winning the 2022 edition of the U.S. Open Cup. Tuesday’s match served as the City’s first road game in the tournament since June 12, 2019.