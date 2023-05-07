Own-goal sparks Montreal to 2-0 victory over Orlando City

MONTREAL, QUE – An own-goal by Orlando City’s Robin Jansson ended a scoreless match in the second half and CF Montreal went on to post a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

Jansson had an Aaron Herrera kick deflect off his chest and get by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to give Montreal (4-6-0) the lead in the 62nd minute.

Romell Quioto added an insurance goal four minutes later when he took passes from Herrera and Bryce Duke and found the net for a third time this season.

Montreal beat Orlando City (4-4-2) for a third straight time, including a 2-0 victory in the first round of the playoffs last season. Montreal has scored eight goals in the three wins after scoring just five times and going 1-5-1 in the first seven match-ups. Montreal has posted three straight shutout victories for the first time since April of 2019.

Orlando City, which entered playing with consecutive road wins over the Philadelphia Union and Minnesota United, has never won three straight away from home.

Montreal won for the first time this season without a goal contribution from Mathieu Choinière.

Orlando City had a 13-7 advantage in shots, but Montreal had a 3-2 edge in shots on target.

Jonathan Sirois finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City.

Orlando City travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Montreal will host Toronto on Saturday.

