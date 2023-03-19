Orlando City fall 2-1 at home to Charlotte

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Charlotte FC narrowly beat Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening, stealing three points from the home team.

Orlando fell behind by two goals, playing in their fifth game in 15 days, but could only manage one score on the night.

Martín Ojeda scored his first goal for the Lions in the 57th minute while two other potential goals from the home team were disallowed for offsides.

It was the first loss of the season for Orlando (1-1-2), snapping the club’s three-match point streak.

After a hectic schedule, Orlando will get a week’s rest before taking on the Philadelphia Union on the road.

[TRENDING: Florida woman pulls gun in McDonald’s drive-thru over item not on menu, police say | News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest continues pushing for public records as DeSantis delays | Become a News 6 Insider]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: