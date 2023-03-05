Orlando City takes 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati, remain unbeaten through 2 games

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City earned a point and fought to a scoreless draw against FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had four saves for a clean sheet, but the Lion’s offense only managed to have one shot on goal.

The Lions rotated several players throughout the match to keep their players fresh for a Tuesday matchup in Monterrey, Mexico against LIGA MX team Tigres UANL.

Orlando qualified for their first CONCACAF Champions League match with their 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship. The teams will return to Orlando the following week to decide the round at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, March 15.

[TRENDING: US-192 shut down in Osceola County as FHP investigates deadly crash | Drag queen pageant moved from Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando’s next MLS match will be on the road against D.C. united on Saturday, March 11.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: