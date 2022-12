Orlando City SC announces 2023 regular season schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC announced the schedule for its 2023 Major League Soccer regular season on Tuesday.

In a release, Orlando City SC officials said that the team will kick off its ninth campaign on Saturday, Feb. 25 as the team hosts against the New York Red Bulls in a home opener.

In addition, the release shows that 2023 season will see the debut of the MLS Season Pass — a subscription service from Apple and MLS that will feature every match of the regular season and the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

According to Orlando City SC, their schedule will feature the following opponents and venues:

Saturday, Feb. 25 — New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 4 — FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 11 — D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 18 — Charlotte FC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25 — Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1 — Nashville SC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 15 — Minnesota United at Allianz Field (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22 — D.C. United at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 29 — LA Galaxy at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 6 — CF Montreal at Stade Saputo (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13 — Columbus Crew SC at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 17 — New York City FC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20 — Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 3 — New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10 — Colorado Rapids at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 17 — New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 21 — Philadelphia Union at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24 — Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field (10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 — Chicago Fire FC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 4 — Toronto FC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 8 — Real Salt Lake at American First Field (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 15 — Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 26 — St. Louis CITY SC at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Charlotte FC at Bank of American Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2 — FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16 — Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 — New York City FC at Citi Field (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 24 — Inter Miami CF at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 — CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 7 — New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 21 — Toronto FC at BMO Field (TBD)

Single-match tickets will be available starting in January. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Orlando City SC website here.

