Orlando City honors Dylan Lyons, Grant Wahl before home opener

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC honored slain Central Florida journalist Dylan Lyons and soccer reporter Grant Wahl before their season and home opener at Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

The team posted a tweet and a photo that read “Forever with us” and two soccer jerseys with the names “Lyons” and “Wahl” along with their photos from inside the press box before their game against the NY Red Bulls.

Lyons, who worked for Spectrum News 13 since last summer, was one of three people fatally shot Wednesday in Pine Hills. Nathacha Augustin, 38, was shot to death in the morning, and Lyons was shot hours later while covering her homicide, authorities said.

Forever with us. 💜 pic.twitter.com/crmg3Ydpps — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 25, 2023

The suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, then shot and killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions | 2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Dylan wanted so badly to be a broadcast journalist,” said News 6 Reporter Erik Sandoval. “He was excited for his future, and we were excited for him. When I saw him last year at an awards ceremony (where he won), I gave him a huge hug. Dylan was talented. Dylan was electric. Dylan had a future.”

Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. An autopsy revealed he died of an ascending aortic aneurysm.

Grant’s impact on the world of soccer was, of course, immeasurable. Like many other teams, we thought it was important to pay remembrance to him by reserving a seat in our press box. We’re happy that other teams across Major League Soccer will be joining us in this initiative, as will the Orlando Pride when they open the 2023 home season on April 2. Grant was also one of the biggest advocates for women’s soccer in the country. With the news of Dylan's passing this week, another tragedy for our community that has already been through so much, we could not miss the opportunity to remember him at this match, as well. Dylan was a product of UCF and, just in September, covered our U.S. Open Cup title, capturing the excitement of our fans. We hope that both of their families know how much they meant to so many people, and they will forever be on our minds. Jackie Maynard, Orlando City Sr. Director, Communications & PR

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: