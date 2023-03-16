Orlando City makes last-minute goal, ends match in draw against Tigres

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ercan Kara scored in the last minute of the second half, bring the scoreboard to an even 1-1 and ending Tuesday’s match in a tie between the Orlando City SC and the Tigres UANL.

The City scored several free kicks during the game’s opening minutes, though Mauricio Pereyra was given a yellow card for a bad foul around the 10 minute mark.

Afterward, Tigres began to put on a strong offensive, taking several shots at the City’s goal and eventually scoring around the 21 minute mark of the game.

City’s Cesar Araujo and Rodrigo Schlegel then received a yellow card each as the City struggled to regain even footing, but the game went into halftime with the Tigres ahead at 1-0.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Following kickoff and into the second half, the Tigres didn’t let up, keeping up the heat on the City. The Orlando team made several substitutions, including bringing in forward Ercan Kara, as the Tigres’ Fernando Gorriaran and Rafael Carioca were shown their own yellow cards.

As the clock ticked down, the City redoubled its efforts to tie up the scoreboard, and within the last minute of the game’s second half, Kara was able to make a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner, bringing the match to a draw.

The City’s next match is scheduled for March 18 at 7:30 p.m. against the Charlotte FC.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: