Jones High graduate scores full-ride scholarship to Division 1 school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – History was made this week at Orange County’s Jones High School as 2023 graduate Max’Ceon Cobb signed with a Division 1 school.

Jones High head football coach Elijah Williams said Cobb is the first kicker in the high school’s history to receive a full ride scholarship to a D1 school.

“Honestly, I never thought this day would come,” Cobb said.

Surrounded by his family, mentors and coaches this past Wednesday, Cobb proudly announced he’s heading to South Carolina State University in a few weeks to play football.

He said he received several offers prior to graduation in May, but he held out hope for a D1 offer.

“I didn’t know what school I was going to pick at first, but with the help of some family, staff members and some friends, I came to the decision that I wanted to go to a historical HBCU, so South Carolina State was the move,” Cobb said.

He said his coaches have always been by his side, as well as his mom, who gave encouraging words at his signing ceremony this past Wednesday.

“It’s been tough, but just know that as long as you persevere and continue to push, and you have people who are behind you pushing you, you can do it,” Orangie Maxwell said.

Max'Ceon Cobb (Max'Ceon Cobb)

Cobb said it’s that same encouragement and inspiration that his late father also gave him and his older brother when they were kids. Cobb said he hopes he’s making his father proud.

“He’s proud of me, I know he is, like way more than anybody ever will be. This is what he wanted me to do and now the next mission is to go there get my degree and go to the NFL,” Cobb said.

